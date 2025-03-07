Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,157 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 800 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EWTX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $259,339.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at $434,774.34. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $36,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,545 shares of company stock worth $4,605,305 over the last 90 days. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 69.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,097.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 559,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.22. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

