Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 8,676 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 224.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

