Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,900 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 798,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 78,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Inogen has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $13.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Inogen by 312.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 132,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inogen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

