Welch & Forbes LLC Has $112.14 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $112,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $286.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.16. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

