3,257 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Haven Private LLC

Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $262.95 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.96 and its 200 day moving average is $225.74. The company has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.