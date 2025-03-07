Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Announces Earnings Results

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million.

Hippo Stock Down 3.1 %

HIPO traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,500. The company has a market capitalization of $714.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.50. Hippo has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $35.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $318,745.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 511,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,390.28. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $77,876.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,881.76. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,135 in the last three months. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

