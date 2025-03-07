45,442 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Haven Private LLC

Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 263,027 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

