Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 225.60% from the company’s current price.

Elutia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELUT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Elutia has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Get Elutia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELUT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Elutia by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Elutia by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elutia by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elutia during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elutia by 50.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,047 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elutia Company Profile

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.