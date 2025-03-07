West Family Investments Inc. Has $699,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 783,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,426,000 after buying an additional 713,976 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

