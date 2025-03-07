Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James M. Little sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$274.59, for a total transaction of C$1,153,266.71.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE WCN traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$266.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,826. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$219.62 and a 12 month high of C$280.08. The stock has a market cap of C$48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$261.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$255.56.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

