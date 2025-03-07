Wedbush Weighs in on CrowdStrike’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

CRWD stock opened at $347.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.08.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $59,596,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $3,927,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

