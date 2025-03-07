Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,035,404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $906.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $950.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $839.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

