Destination Wealth Management Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.