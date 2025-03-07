Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 35.9% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $282.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

