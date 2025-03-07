Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.