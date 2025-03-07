Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 660,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,848,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,452,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,393,000 after buying an additional 88,081 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BFH traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.82. 176,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 15.14%.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

