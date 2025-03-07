PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 675,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PepGen Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 57,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,097. The company has a market cap of $76.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.98. PepGen has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. Analysts predict that PepGen will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PEPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on PepGen from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.
