Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 485 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IWF opened at $377.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

