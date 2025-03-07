Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,960,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Shares of HYLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 165,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,534. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $251.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

