EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAU opened at $54.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

