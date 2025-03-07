Novus Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 156,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.91 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $269.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

