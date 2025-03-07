Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases 68,598 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 405.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,598 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up 1.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Sony Group by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $24.45 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.