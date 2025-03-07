Callan Family Office LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 465.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.97. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $111.18 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

