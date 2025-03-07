Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,940 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $387.86 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $376.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.01 and a 200-day moving average of $400.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

