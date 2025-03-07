Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.320-7.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.740-1.750 EPS.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $236.47 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

