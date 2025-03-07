Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Stock Price

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on LandBridge from $38.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of LB traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. 58,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,470. LandBridge has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. FMR LLC grew its position in LandBridge by 40.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 686,070 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth about $38,480,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in LandBridge by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,713,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,292,000 after buying an additional 516,380 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LandBridge by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

