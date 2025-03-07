Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XERS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,568. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $646.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 87.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 30.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth $44,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

