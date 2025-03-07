Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Position Trimmed by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. decreased its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,633 shares during the period. Futu comprises approximately 3.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $102,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Futu by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,553,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,497,000 after purchasing an additional 108,219 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Futu by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,051,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,537,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 465,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Futu in the third quarter worth $39,943,000.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $116.79 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $130.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

