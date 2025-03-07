Andra AP fonden Has $30.27 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $248.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $230.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.