BBR Partners LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.35.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $154.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

