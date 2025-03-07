Insider Selling: Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Sells 1,744 Shares of Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eric Bentz sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.62, for a total value of C$49,912.76.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
TSE:JWEL traded up C$0.31 on Friday, reaching C$28.33. 6,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,697. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.21. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.98 and a 52 week high of C$38.20.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
