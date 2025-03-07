Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 181 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,474,238,000 after acquiring an additional 999,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,829,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,520.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 479,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,987,000 after acquiring an additional 478,320 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,717.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after acquiring an additional 308,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 339,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,477,000 after purchasing an additional 286,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SHW stock opened at $360.13 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 target price (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
