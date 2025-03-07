Destination Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 197.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

