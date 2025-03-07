Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 2,701,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 608.2 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF remained flat at C$28.91 during midday trading on Friday. Fanuc has a one year low of C$23.90 and a one year high of C$32.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.38.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

