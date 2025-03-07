Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 2,701,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 608.2 days.
Fanuc Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF remained flat at C$28.91 during midday trading on Friday. Fanuc has a one year low of C$23.90 and a one year high of C$32.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.38.
Fanuc Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fanuc
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These 3 Iconic Brands Just Announced Bigger Dividend Payouts
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Zscaler: Bullish Pressure Builds, Rapid Price Increase Expected
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 4 EV Stocks Facing Uncertainty—Which Ones Will Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.