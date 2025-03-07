Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 709,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 18,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,111. The firm has a market cap of $164.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.81. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

