Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 709,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 18,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,111. The firm has a market cap of $164.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.81. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
