HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $92.56 during trading hours on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

