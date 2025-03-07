Barden Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 451.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,891 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

