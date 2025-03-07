Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2025

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 349.70 ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.70%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.7 %

RKT traded up GBX 92 ($1.19) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,386 ($69.41). The company had a trading volume of 27,302,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,831. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,034 ($51.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,416 ($69.79). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,116.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,831.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at Reckitt Benckiser Group

In related news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,368 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,723 ($60.86), for a total transaction of £64,610.64 ($83,261.13). Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

See Also

