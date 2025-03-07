Acas LLC Sells 726 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acas LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $282.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

