Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 132.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

