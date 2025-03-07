Promus Capital LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Promus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

