One Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,637,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,838,000 after purchasing an additional 173,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,197,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,331,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $188.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average of $190.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

