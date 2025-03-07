Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $13.12 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,818,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $510,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.