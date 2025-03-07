Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 191.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,022 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

