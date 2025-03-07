Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,541 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $611,322,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,476,000 after purchasing an additional 252,548 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $342.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.20. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $279.00 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

