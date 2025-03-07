Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
