Potbelly’s (PBPB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.51% from the stock’s current price.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of Potbelly stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $300.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Potbelly news, major shareholder David Nierenberg purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $70,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,998 shares in the company, valued at $941,441.54. This trade represents a 8.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Potbelly Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $4,901,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 758.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 172,969 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 902,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 160,763 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

