Potbelly’s (PBPB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.51% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Potbelly stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $300.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Potbelly news, major shareholder David Nierenberg purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $70,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,998 shares in the company, valued at $941,441.54. This trade represents a 8.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
