BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

BJ opened at $112.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $113.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

