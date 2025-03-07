Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 32,900 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQV opened at $185.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

