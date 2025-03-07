Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $25,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $163,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,748.57. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,255 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

